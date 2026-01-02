New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 2 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its full solidarity with the Swiss Confederation following the tragic fire in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana, which resulted in a devastating toll of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its heartfelt sympathy over the significant loss of life, affirming the UAE's solidarity with the government and people of Switzerland during this difficult time.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured, and conveying its solidarity with all those affected by this painful tragedy. (ANI/WAM)

