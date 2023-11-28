Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, the latest developments in the Middle East region and efforts to protect the lives of all civilians from the repercussions of the current crisis.

The two sides also discussed the current situation in light of the truce reached in the Gaza Strip, and its role in intensifying and accelerating the delivery of the necessary relief and medical aid to the people of Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed stressed the importance of strengthening regional and international efforts aimed at ending extremism, tension and violence in the region, noting the necessity of delivering the necessary humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza in a safe and sustainable manner that meets their needs.

The two top diplomats also discussed a number of issues of common interest related to bilateral relations between the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

