Dubai [UAE], April 21 (ANI/WAM): Participants in the fifth annual UAE International Conference in cooperation with the Arab Society for Nuclear Medicine, which concluded on Sunday at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, recommended the need to strengthen specialised training and qualification programmes for medical staff, and expand the use of modern technologies in nuclear medicine, especially in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and chronic diseases.

Participants stressed that recent developments in the field of molecular imaging and radioisotope radiotherapy open up broad prospects in providing accurate and personalised health care, based on targeting infected cells without affecting healthy tissue, which reduces side effects and raises therapeutic success rates.

Batoul Al Balooshi, Assistant Professor of Nuclear Medicine at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Head of the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the Dubai Health Authority, and President of the Arab Society for Nuclear Medicine, said, "Today we are witnessing a major shift in how we deal with some types of cancer that did not respond to conventional chemotherapy or radiation, and through advanced nuclear medicine techniques, we were able to treat 15 patients from inside and outside the country with prostate tumours and endocrine tumours of the final control of tumours in all cases."

She added that this progress embodies the effectiveness of nuclear medicine as a fundamental pillar in modern personalised medicine, noting that the recorded therapeutic successes reflect the integration between accurate diagnosis and targeted therapy, which enhances the chances of recovery and gives patients a better quality of life.

She pointed out that the UAE has an advanced infrastructure in this field, as there are currently 14 specialised centres in nuclear medicine distributed in various emirates of the country, supported by the latest devices and technologies, making the UAE one of the leading countries regionally in this specialty.

The second and final day of the conference witnessed a number of scientific and discussion sessions, which dealt with the latest developments in nuclear medicine, for the treatment of thyroid cancer and the importance of diagnostic therapy "Thyranostix", ranging from building integrated programs to the challenges of advanced oncological surgery, and the sessions discussed methods of managing differentiated thyroid cancer after radioactive iodine therapy, possible complications of treatment and ways to deal with them, in addition to reviewing modern and ancient molecular goals in this type of cancer.

The sessions also touched on developments in the treatment of prostate cancer using targeted radiotherapy, discussed the prospects of this type of treatment over the next ten years, reviewed innovative concepts using new analogues to image and treat PSMA receptors, the role of Lu-PSMA 617 in the treatment of advanced cases, and discussed a scientific comparison between Lu-177 and TB-161 as promising treatment options.

At the end of the conference, the experts stressed the importance of supporting joint scientific research, strengthening regional and international cooperation, as well as launching initiatives to raise community awareness of the importance of nuclear medicine in the early detection and accurate treatment of many diseases. (ANI/WAM)

