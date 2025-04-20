Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI/ TPS): Israel struck a key figure in Hezbollah's efforts to smuggle Iranian weapons into Lebanon, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday.

The IDF said it targeted Hussein Ali Nasser, deputy head of Hezbollah's Unit 4400 in an airstrike in southern Lebanon on Saturday. Unit 4400 is responsible for smuggling Iranian weapons and money into Lebanon.

Also Read | Baby Born 'Twice' in UK: Baby 'Born Twice’ After Mother Undergoes Life-Saving Cancer Surgery During Pregnancy.

The army added that Nasser worked closely with Iranian officials and collaborators at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport. According to the IDF, Nasser also played a key role in coordinating arms deals along the Syria-Lebanon border.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in Southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.

Also Read | Easter Sunday 2025: American Vice President JD Vance, Pope Francis Meet Briefly on Easter Sunday After Tangle Over US Migrant Deportations (Watch Video).

The ban on Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanon was reinforced by the ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024.

Hezbollah rocket barrages forced thousands of residents of northern Israel to evacuate their homes. Leaders of the Iran-backed terror group vowed to continue the barrages as long as Israeli forces were in Gaza. In September 2024, thousands of booby-trapped Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded, followed by wide-ranging airstrikes on Hezbollah's leadership, missiles, and other assets.

After Israeli forces began a ground operation on October 1, soldiers found evidence that Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force had been planning to invade the Galilee. (ANI/ TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)