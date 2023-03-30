Dubai, Mar 29 (AP) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, appointed his eldest son Khaled as crown prince of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, placing him as next in line to take over as the leader of the federation.

After Sheikh Mohammed, who is commonly known as MBZ, ascended to the presidency last year, rumors swirled about whether he would make one of his brothers his heir, as has been tradition.

Also Read | @BillyM2k AI Optimizing for the Greatest Understanding of the Universe Might Be the Right … – Latest Tweet by Elon Musk.

In that case, the front-runners would have been Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the powerful national security chief, Sheikh Mansour, the owner of the Manchester City football club, or the foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah.

The state-run WAM news agency announced the appointment of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as crown prince late Wednesday, without providing further details.

Also Read | Ramzan in Pakistan: At Least 11 People Killed While Collecting Free Flour in Punjab Province.

Sheikh Khaled was appointed chairman of the country's intelligence agency in 2016.

The United Arab Emirates, a close US ally, is best known as the home of Dubai, a major international hub for business and travel. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)