Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 20 (ANI/WAM): The UAE State Security Apparatus (SSA) has announced the dismantling of a terrorist network funded and operated by Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran, and the arrest of its members.

The network had been operating within the country under a fictitious commercial cover and sought to infiltrate the national economy and carry out external schemes threatening the country's financial stability.

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The SSA explained that the network operated according to a pre-established strategic plan in coordination with external parties linked to Hezbollah and Iran, in violation of economic and legal regulations, to launder money, finance terrorism and threaten national security.

SSA affirmed that any attempt to exploit the national economy or civil institutions for terrorist or subversive purposes will be met with firmness and force, stressing that no external interference threatening the country's security or stability will be tolerated, regardless of its source or cover. (ANI/WAM)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)