Third edition of the Maharana Pratap Annual Geopolitics Dialogue (MPAGD) 2024 held in Udaipur (Photo/ANI)

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 29 (ANI): Udaipur city recently served as the backdrop for the third edition of the Maharana Pratap Annual Geopolitics Dialogue (MPAGD) 2024, organized by the Usanas Foundation.

Themed "Shukraneeti: Navigating Turbulence, Turmoil, and Uncertainty - Defining India's Role as a Vishwamitra," the conference drew over 30 distinguished speakers from around the world, including ambassadors, military personnel, academicians, journalists, and students.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and with NewsX as the media partner, the conference provided a vital platform for discussing pressing global security issues.

During the conference, attendees engaged in insightful dialogues on contemporary global security threats, appreciating the efforts by the Usanas Foundation to foster collaboration and understanding among diverse stakeholders.

The inaugural session featured esteemed speakers like Anita Jain, Director of Usanas Foundation, along with notable ambassadors and dignitaries. Maharaj Kumar Vishwaraj Singh delivered a keynote address, emphasising Maharana Pratap's legacy and its relevance in contemporary geopolitics. Additionally, the event marked the launch of Abhinav Pandya's book, "Terror Financing in Kashmir," further enriching the discourse on security challenges.

Keynote addresses by prominent figures like MJ Akbar and Tejendra Khanna added depth to discussions on India's foreign policy dimensions and security challenges amid religious differences. Muktesh K Pardeshi from the MEA provided valuable insights into India's engagements in West Asia.

The conference delved into various topics, including regional realignment, terrorism, and India's rise as a civilizational state. Day two saw discussions on trans-Atlantic security architecture and India's outreach in Europe, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus.

A highlight of the event was the session on multipolarity, led by Abhinav Pandya, where the evolving global power dynamics were analyzed. The conference concluded with moderated sessions ensuring a comprehensive exploration of geopolitical issues, leaving participants enriched with diverse perspectives.

The findings of the conference were forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs, aiming to contribute to policy formulation. The success of MPAGD 2024 underscores the significance of collaborative efforts in understanding and shaping global dynamics, with Udaipur serving as a vibrant hub for meaningful geopolitical dialogue. (ANI)

