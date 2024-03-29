Mumbai, March 29: Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, disturbing photos and videos have emerged showing IDF soldiers toying with lingerie found in abandoned Palestinian homes. These visuals have triggered global outrage and intensified scrutiny of Israel's offensive as a looming famine threatens the region.

In one video, an Israeli soldier sits in a room in Gaza, grinning, with a gun in one hand and dangling white satin underwear from the other over the open mouth of a comrade lying on a sofa. Another soldier is seen atop a tank, holding a female mannequin dressed in a black bra and helmet, jokingly referring to it as his "beautiful wife" and a "great woman." UN Security Council Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza After United States Withholds Veto.

IDF Soldiers Spark Outrage by Playing with Lingerie

These videos, shot by Israeli soldiers, are part of dozens of posts where troops in Gaza display lingerie and mannequins. The images have been viewed thousands of times, with nearly half a million views in one case. Palestinian reporter Younis Tirawi reposted these images to his more than 100,000 followers on social media platforms.

UN Slams IDF Soldiers

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office, condemned the posting of such images as demeaning to Palestinian women and all women. Reuters independently verified eight of these posts on Instagram or YouTube. The UK-based news agency then shared details with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), seeking comment. Israel-Gaza Conflict: Hamas Planning To Escalate Issues in Palestine During Ramadan Period, Says Israeli Spy Agency Mossad.

IDF Launches Probe

In response, an IDF spokesperson stated that they investigate incidents that deviate from orders and expected values of IDF soldiers. When suspicion of a criminal offence arises, the Military Police opens an investigation. The statement clarified that in some cases, the soldiers' behaviour in the videos was deemed inappropriate and handled accordingly. However, the IDF did not specify whether any highlighted images led to disciplinary action against the soldiers involved.

A team of UN experts said this month in a report that there were reasonable grounds to believe sexual violence, including rapes and gang rapes, occurred at several locations during the October 7 Hamas attack.

