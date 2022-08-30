New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): British High Commission held a reception to mark the fourth anniversary of landmark Indian section 377 judgment which decriminalised same-sex relations in India.

The judgment passed on September 6, 2018 by the Supreme Court of India decriminalised consensual sexual conduct between adults of the same sex. The landmark judgement has had major implications for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.

The reception was attended members of Indian business, civil society, NGOs working on human rights, and Consul Generals of other international missions coming together to celebrate and advance rights of the LGBT community.

Justice DY Chandrachud, one of the five judges responsible for passing the historic judgment, has been invited to grace the celebration as the guest of honour.

Navtej Singh Johar, a dancer who identified as part of the LGBT community, filed a Writ Petition in the Supreme Court in 2016 seeking recognition of the right to sexuality, right to sexual autonomy and right to choose of a sexual partner to be part of the right to life guaranteed by Art. 21 of the Constitution of India Constitution.

Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, Judge of the Supreme Court, said, "While the decision in Navtej was momentous, we have a long way to go. The Beatles famously sang 'All you need is love, love; Love is all you need'. At the risk of ruffling the feathers of music aficionados everywhere, I take the liberty to disagree with them and say - perhaps we need a little more than love. Structural changes as well as attitudinal changes are essential."

While thanking Justice Chandrachud and everyone for joining the event to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the historic Section 377 judgement furthering LGBT rights in India, Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said, "Earlier this year in July, the UK celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Pride in London. These are milestones in non-discrimination which remind us of where we have come, and what more we have to do, in the UK and in India. The UK in India family is proud to work with Indian organisations that promote diversity and inclusion and believe in equal rights for all."

In September 2019, the British High Commission in India celebrated the first anniversary of the Section 377 judgement together with over 500 people with events in six locations across India, focusing on a number of themes, including diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Rudrani Chhetri, transgender model and activist, noted, "This historic judgment is protecting people from abuses and different forms of atrocities like blackmail and sexual violence that the LGBT community faced earlier. We are all less fearful now in expressing ourselves not just freely but proudly and believe this is a step forward in the right direction that upholds universal human rights."

The UK is Co-Chair of the Equal Rights Coalition, which brings together 42 countries committed to working together to promote LGBT+ rights globally. (ANI)

