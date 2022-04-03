London, Apr 3 (PTI) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for successfully pushing back Russian forces from key regions in the country, including the capital city of Kyiv.

In a telephone call on Saturday evening amid reports of Ukrainian forces gaining control of Kyiv, Johnson noted that huge challenges remain in other parts of the country in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Also Read | Pakistan Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Notice of National Assembly’s Dissolution.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to ratchet up sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase the economic pressure on his “war machine”.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again this evening. He congratulated Ukraine's brave armed forces for successfully pushing back Russia's invading army in a number of areas, but recognised the huge challenges that remain and the immense suffering being inflicted on civilians,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Denies Role in Rejection of No-Confidence Motion, Dissolution of National Assembly.

“The Prime Minister updated President Zelenskyy on the progress made at last week's military donor conference, convened by the UK with 35 countries, and committed to continue to step up defensive support. President Zelenskyy underscored the urgency of Ukraine's fight for its survival as a free and democratic nation and the importance of international assistance,” the spokesperson said.

Zelenskyy is also said to have updated Johnson on the status of peace negotiations and welcomed further UK involvement in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"Both leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to ratchet up sanctions to increase the economic pressure on Putin's war machine, so long as Russian troops remain on Ukrainian territory,” the official added.

Ukraine claims its military has retaken the entire region around the capital, as Russia has withdrawn from key towns.

However, as the Russian forces retreat, there are reports emerging from the ground of mounting civilian attacks.

The UK and other NATO allies have warned Russia against such “war crimes”, with Britain pledging to fully support any investigations by the International Criminal Court.

“As Russian troops are forced into retreat, we are seeing increasing evidence of appalling acts by the invading forces in towns such as Irpin and Bucha,” UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

“Their indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia's illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes. We will not allow Russia to cover up their involvement in these atrocities through cynical disinformation and will ensure that the reality of Russia's actions are brought to light,” she said.

"The UK-led effort to expedite and support an International Criminal Court investigation into crimes in Ukraine was the largest State referral in its history. We will not rest until those responsible for atrocities, including military commanders and individuals in the Putin regime, have faced justice,” she added.

The minister, who returned from a whistle-stop visit to India earlier this week, reiterated that it was essential that the international community continues to provide Ukraine with the humanitarian and military support it so dearly needs, and that all countries “step up sanctions to cut off funding for Putin's war machine at source”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)