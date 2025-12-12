Kyiv [Ukraine], December 12 (ANI): Ukraine on Thursday claimed that its long-range drones had struck a major offshore oil platform in the Caspian Sea earlier in the week, reported CNN. This the Ukrainians claim was part of an undisclosed mission. CNN reported that this signals a new expansion of its target list in a campaign to cut off the Russian energy revenues funding its war.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Post reported that European leaders have been mounting an emergency diplomatic counteroffensive to keep US President Donald Trump from locking Ukraine into what they fear would be a rushed, Russia-tilted peace deal.

They fear the Kremlin is exploiting Trump's push for a quick foreign-policy victory, with the US president privately signaling he wants the issue resolved before New Year's.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a stark warning that the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict risks escalating into a global conflict, cautioning that "things like this end up in third world wars."

Speaking to reporters at the White House after signing an Executive Order aimed at preventing a "patchwork" of state-level artificial intelligence regulations, Trump revealed that 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, were killed in the war last month alone and expressed deep frustration over the continued bloodshed and reiterated his push for an immediate end to hostilities.

"I'd like to see the killing stop. 25,000 people died last month, mostly soldiers, but some people also where bombs were dropped but for the most part, 25,000 soldiers died last month. I would love to see it stop. And we're working very hard," the US President said.

"Things like this end up in third world wars. And I said that the other day. I said, everybody keeps playing games like this. We will end up in a third world war and we don't want to see that happen," he added.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Vlodimir Zelenskyy called on Europe for more support to Ukraine as the attacks from Russia were not stopping.

"We held a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, and this is an important format for supporting Ukraine's security now and in the future. We are working to ensure that the security guarantees include serious components of European deterrence and are reliable, and it is important that the United States is with us and supports these efforts. No one is interested in a third Russian invasion. And right now, defense support for Ukraine is especially important, because Russia's attacks are not stopping, and there must be greater protection of life for diplomacy to work toward a just peace. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he said in a post on X. (ANI)

