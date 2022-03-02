Kyiv [Ukraine], March 2 (ANI): Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko on Wednesday said that heavy shelling in the southern part of the city has left dozens injured.

Residents reported heavy shelling overnight, but Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said Ukrainian authorities were able to restore some mobile communications despite working as the city was being shelled and shot at, reported CNN.

Also Read | Russian Missile Strike Hit Buildings in Ukraine’s City Zhytomyr, Rescue Efforts Underway.

"Today there are 128 people in our hospitals. Our doctors don't even go home anymore. They are fighting for the lives of Mariupol residents," he said.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said early Wednesday that the number of wounded civilians "is growing every day."

Also Read | Crude Oil Price Soars to $113 A Barrel as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Worsens.

Fierce fighting is continuing around Mariupol, as Russian and Russian-backed separatist forces have surrounded the southern Ukrainian city of about 400,000 people on three sides.

Russian forces are hoping to take Mariupol to complete a land corridor that would link Crimea with southern Russia, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)