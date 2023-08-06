Kyiv [Ukraine], August 6 (ANI): Ukraine has proposed the Peace Formula to "restore" the international rules-based order which has been "violated" by the Russian aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday, as the peace talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, hosted by Saudi Arabia went underway in Jeddah.

Zelenskyy posted a video message on Twitter, saying that a total of 42 countries are represented at the peace talks in Jeddah and everyone is united by the priority of international law.

“Today is another active day for our international efforts. Our team is working in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, at the meeting of advisors to the leaders of the states on the Peace Formula. In total, 42 countries are represented there. Different continents, different political approaches to global affairs, but everyone is united by the priority of international law. And it is for this that Ukraine proposed the Peace Formula because the international rules-based order, violated by Russian aggression, must be restored,” Zelenskyy said.

He added, “It is very important that there, on the sidelines of the meeting in Jeddah, bilateral negotiations with partners take place. Thankful to our delegation for this work. Consolidation of the world is one of the most essential tasks”.

The NSA meeting on Ukraine is being organised in the coastal city of Jeddah to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plan for peace amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval participated in the meeting and said that that India remains an active, willing partner to find a lasting, comprehensive solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The NSA during the meeting said India has regularly engaged both Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict at the highest levels. He said the country supports the global order based on principles enshrined in UN Charter and international law. “Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity by all states must be upheld without exception,” he said, according to sources.

As per the NSA, all peace efforts involving all stakeholders must be pursued to find a just and enduring solution to the conflict.

He said the whole world and especially Global South is bearing the brunt of the situation. India is providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic assistance to its neighbours in Global South.

India’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been and always will be to promote dialogue and diplomacy. This is the only way forward for peace, the NSA said.

The meeting confronts a two-fold challenge - resolution of the situation and softening the consequences of the conflict. "Efforts must be directed on both fronts simultaneously and much more groundwork is needed to ensure this," the NSA said, as per sources.

Currently, several peace proposals have been put forward. Each has some positive points but none is acceptable to both sides. The key question that needs to be addressed in the meeting is whether a solution that is acceptable to all relevant stakeholders can be found.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed India’s participation in the summit.

Russia’s state-run Tass news agency reported Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov as saying: “Russia will keep an eye on this meeting” but would need “to fully understand what goals are being set.”

On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War which began in 2014. The invasion has killed tens of thousands on both sides. Russian forces have been accused of mass civilian casualties and of torturing captured Ukrainian soldiers. (ANI)

