Washington DC [US], December 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) stated that the peace deal to end the four-year-long running war between Ukraine and Russia is 'closer than ever' following ongoing talks between European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin.

Speaking at the White House, Trump emphasised that the United States is receiving "tremendous support" from European leaders, including Germany, Italy, France, the UK, Poland, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands, who also wish to see an end to the conflict.

"We are going to get it done. I think we are closer now, and they will tell you that they are closer now with numerous conversations with President Putin of Russia. And I think we are closer now than we have ever been... We want to save a lot of lives," Trump said.

"We are getting closer. We are having tremendous support from European leaders that want to get it ended also," he added.

The US President also noted the challenge of aligning Russia and Ukraine on the timing and terms of a potential deal, saying, "At this moment, Russia wants to get it, but the problem is they will want to end it, and all of a sudden they want it, and Ukraine will want to get it ended and all of a sudden they won't. We have to get them on the same page."

Trump's comments come after hours-long diplomatic discussions between the US, European, and NATO leaders and Zelenskyy in Berlin to negotiate a resolution to the war in Ukraine.

According to Al Jazeera, European leaders have agreed to be part of any Western security guarantees for Ukraine, with control over territory remaining one of the main obstacles.

Earlier, the Ukrainian President previously indicated that Ukraine is ready to forgo its NATO membership ambitions in exchange for security assurances from the West.

Meanwhile, overnight, Russia launched 153 drones at Ukraine, with Ukrainian officials reporting that 17 reached their targets, while Russia's Defence Ministry claimed its forces destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

