World News | Ukraine's First Lady Has Virus, but Not Husband

Kiev, Jun 12 (AP) The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says she is infected with the novel coronavirus.

First lady Olena Zelenska wrote in an Instagram post on Friday that her husband and their children have tested negative.

She said she feels good, is receiving outpatient treatment and is isolated from her family "in order not to put them in danger".

Ukraine has so far reported over 29,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 870 deaths.

The government started gradually easing lockdown restrictions in late May with the resumption of public transportation and the reopening of malls and gyms. (AP)

