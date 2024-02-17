Kyiv [Ukraine], February 17 (ANI): Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the key eastern town of Avdiivka after months of intense fighting. The town, which had become one of the most fiercely contested battlegrounds on the eastern front, witnessed an escalation of Moscow's attacks, including airstrikes, artillery bombardment, and ground assaults by armoured vehicles and soldiers, CNN reported on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, explained that the decision to pull back from Avdiivka was driven by the imperative to "save our soldiers' lives." He emphasised that the withdrawal did not imply a significant territorial loss but was a strategic move to prevent encirclement.

Avdiivka has been on the front lines since 2014 when Russian-backed fighters seized portions of the Donbas region, including the nearby city of Donetsk. The town had been under constant fire since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The withdrawal decision was deemed the "only correct solution" by Ukraine's commander of southern forces, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi. He highlighted the dire circumstances faced by Ukrainian troops, citing a ten-to-one shell advantage for the enemy and constant bombardment. Tarnavskyi noted that Russian forces were numerically superior in terms of personnel, artillery, and aviation, according to CNN.

According to Tarnavskyi, Moscow's forces had conducted 20 airstrikes and over 150 artillery attacks in the area over the past 24 hours, virtually erasing the city from the face of the earth. The withdrawal process also resulted in the capture of some Ukrainian troops by Russia.

The decision to withdraw came after Ukraine's new military chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited the front lines in Avdiivka, pledging reinforcements to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory. However, Ukrainian forces on the ground described "hellish" conditions by Thursday, with the enemy closing in from all sides.

Syrskyi defended the withdrawal in a Facebook post, citing the need to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen. He assured that Ukrainian soldiers had inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, emphasizing the importance of stabilizing the situation and maintaining positions.

Despite the immense losses suffered by both sides, Russia appears to have calculated that Avdiivka's capture is worth the cost. The town's loss is a blow to Ukraine's counteroffensive, which aimed at regaining substantial territory but has faced challenges. Additionally, Ukraine perceives renewed Russian offensives along much of the frontline, particularly in the northeast, where heavy fighting has been reported.

Concerns about Ukraine's ability to withstand the conflict persist, with critical shortages of ammunition exacerbating the situation. The US lifeline to Ukraine is also under strain, with warnings of running out of money and time. Efforts to gain Congressional approval for military aid face challenges, highlighting the potential waning support from the West.

Despite the setback, Ukrainian commanders express gratitude for the soldiers' brave fight and suggest a potential for a counteroffensive in the future.

The upcoming Russian election in March adds another layer of complexity, providing President Putin with added incentive to secure a victory in Ukraine as he seeks a fifth term in office until 2030.

Looking ahead to 2024, NATO allies fear that President Putin may launch a broader offensive following the expected victory in the Russian presidential elections, viewed by outside observers as a mere formality, CNN reported. (ANI)

