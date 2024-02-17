Munich, February 17: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference on Saturday. EAM Jaishankar discussed traditional medicine and pandemic preparedness with the WHO chief while calling him 'Tulsi Bhai'. "Glad to met DG World Health Organization @DrTedros. Discussed traditional medicine and pandemic preparedness. Thank you Tulsi bhai!," the EAM posted on X.

The story around Tedros's Gujarati name 'Tulsi Bhai' goes back to his visit to India last year when PM Modi accorded him the Gujarati name. Tedros was in Gujarat to attend several conventions on health and medicine and PM Modi, in his welcome address to the WHO chief, gave him the name 'Tulsi bhai'. Later, responding to his new name, the WHO chief said he liked being called by a name that makes him a 'pucca Gujarati'. S Jaishankar Birthday 2024: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes to India's EAM, Says 'His Dedication and Contributions in Shaping Foreign Policy Have Been Exemplary'

The 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) got underway as an in-person event from February 16-18, at its traditional venue, the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, according to an official statement. This year's conference is being held under the chairmanship of the German Ambassador to the US, Christoph Heusgen. Earlier, on Friday, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (local time). The talks between the two leaders focused on the present state of bilateral ties.

Additionally, Jaishankar held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and discussed global challenges and the pathway ahead. The two leaders reviewed preparations for the next meeting of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. Taking to X, Jaishankar posted, "So good to meet my German colleague FM @ABaerbock on #MSC2024 sidelines. A wide-ranging conversation on global challenges and the pathway ahead. Appreciated her insights and assessments. Also reviewed preparations for the next meeting of our Inter-Governmental Consultations." EAM S Jaishankar, Bangladesh FM Hasan Mahmud Hold Delegation-Level Talks; Discuss Bilateral Ties, Defence, Economic Partnership

He also held a meeting with Argentina's counterpart, Diana Mondino, holding discussions on the economic and political cooperation between the two nations. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleasure to meet FM @DianaMondino of Argentina this evening. Discussed our economic and political cooperation. Look forward to working with her."

