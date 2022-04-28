Kyiv [Ukraine], April 28 (ANI): Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday (local time) congratulated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for becoming the youngest Foreign Minister of Pakistan in the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, Kuleba said that he is looking forward to working together with the newly appointed Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Visits LoC, Lauds Combat Readiness of Troops.

"Looking forward to working together with the newly appointed Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari @BBhuttoZardari. We count on further developing bilateral ties and our mutually beneficial cooperation with Pakistan," Kuleba tweeted.

On Wednesday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and the chief of coalition ally PPP, took oath as the new Foreign Minister from Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, in Islamabad, Geo News reported.

Also Read | China Concerned Over Falling Birth Rate Amid Decline in Marriage Registrations.

Meanwhile, congratulations poured in after Bilawal Bhutto took oath as Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

"Heartiest congratulations to @BBhuttoZardari on the start of his public service career. I am confident he will add tremendous value to our foreign policy and inject it with a fresh perspective. I wish him the very best & look forward to working with him," Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

"Congratulations @BBhuttoZardari Prayers for your success," Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)