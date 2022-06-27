New York [US], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) on the Golan Heights for six months, till Dec. 31.

The UNDOF has been tasked to maintain a cease-fire between Israel and Syria since 1974.

Unanimously adopting Resolution 2639, the 15-nation council stressed the obligation of both parties to scrupulously and fully respect the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, calling on them to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any breaches of the ceasefire and the area of separation.

Members of the Security Council also called on the parties to provide all necessary support to allow for the full utilization of the Quneitra crossing by UNDOF, and to lift COVID-19 related restrictions as soon as sanitary conditions permit.

In addition, they urged UNDOF as well as member states and relevant parties to take all appropriate steps to protect the safety, security and health of UNDOF personnel, taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

