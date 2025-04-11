New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): At the Carnegie Global Tech Summit, UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology, Amandeep Singh Gill, underscored the urgent need for a globally coordinated approach to artificial intelligence governance. A former Indian Foreign Service officer, Gill addressed the widening digital divide and called the newly adopted Global Digital Compact a "landmark agreement" that offers the first truly international commitment to digital cooperation.

"There have been many efforts over the years to establish a global framework for the governance of AI," Gill said. "The recently adopted Global Digital Compact marks an important step forward toward a shared vision... This landmark agreement features the first truly global commitment to digital cooperation. Within it lies a forward-looking vision for the governance of AI shaped by the recommendations of the United Nations' Secretary General's high-level advisory body on AI."

Gill explained that this vision rests on five guiding principles designed to anchor the future of AI in inclusivity, equity, and international norms. He stressed that AI governance must not be dominated by narrow priorities or controlled by select nations.

"This vision is built on five guided principles to help inform us on our collective path," he said. "First - AI must be governed inclusively, by and for the benefit of all. Second, it must work on public interest - not just for the priorities of a few. Third - it must go hand-in-hand with data commons, including promotion of open and closed data commons. Fourth - it should be universal, networked, and grounded in adaptive, multi-stakeholder collaboration. And finally, it must be anchored in the UN Charter, international human rights law, and the sustainable development goals. These principles offer direction. AI is not just a tool for efficiency and innovation, it is a system shaping that influences the growth of opportunity and voice."

The envoy cautioned against the emerging fragmentation in global digital governance, where differing national AI strategies and regulatory models could lead to a divided digital ecosystem. He pointed to rising tensions and growing disparities that may result if countries pursue divergent approaches without coordination.

"We are seeing growing fragmentation today," Gill noted. "Countries are advancing sovereign strategies, developing different regulatory approaches, and in some cases competing for control over data and computing infrastructure... This risks deepening digital inequalities and limiting the potential of AI to serve inclusive development. What is needed instead is a global framework that is coherent, one that supports national sovereignty and supports international cooperation." (ANI)

