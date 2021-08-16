New York, Aug 15 (AP) The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Afghanistan on Monday morning at the request of Estonia and Norway.

Council diplomats said Sunday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will brief council members on the latest situation following the Taliban takeover of the capital, Kabul.

Also Read | Canada Elections 2021: Justin Trudeau Calls for Snap Election on September 20.

The UN chief on Friday had urged the Taliban to immediately halt their offensive in Afghanistan and negotiate “in good faith” to avert a prolonged civil war.

He also said he is “deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists. (AP)

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi Says 'Ashraf Ghani Tied Our Hands Behind Our Backs and Sold the Homeland'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)