New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): United Nations General Assembly President Philemon Yang is scheduled to arrive in India on Tuesday for a four-day visit on the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

During his visit, Jaishankar and Philemon Yang will discuss key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, as per a statement of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Yang will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

The UNGA president will also travel to Bengaluru, where he is scheduled to visit Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science.

"Apart from New Delhi, Mr. Yang will be visiting Bengaluru. PGA is scheduled to visit Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science, where he would have the opportunity to interact with experts on India's innovations in various fields such as sustainability, digital public infrastructures, etc." the external affairs ministry said.

Philemon Yang assumed office as UNGA President on September 10. Under his Presidency, the United Nations adopted "A Pact for the Future", a vision document for realising "multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow," according to MEA press release. Previously, Yang served as Cameroon's Prime Minister.

In September last year, Jaishankar met with UNGA President Philemon Yang. The external affairs minister affirmed India's full support to Yang's vision of unity in diversity, peace, human sustainability and dignity to everyone everywhere.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet new UNGA President Philemon Yang today in New York. Assured him of India's full support to his vision of Unity in Diversity, Peace, Human Sustainability and Dignity for everyone everywhere."

Yang also shared a post on his X handle and wrote about his meeting with Jaishankar and said that the two discussed key priorities and issues for the upcoming UNGA79.

"I had the pleasure to receive India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today. We discussed the priorities and key issues for UNGA79, and building on the outcomes of the Summit of the Future. I also appreciated India's role in advancing the interests of the Global South," Yang wrote on X. (ANI)

