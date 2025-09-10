Geneva [Switzerland], September 10 (ANI): At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), High Commissioner Volker Turk stated that human rights, the essential pillars of peace and justice, are facing repetitive dangers across the globe.

He drew attention to conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Gaza, where civilians are enduring bombings, torture, sexual violence, forced displacement, and authoritarian crackdowns, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

According to CTA, Turk further cautioned that even outside war zones, civic freedoms are shrinking, discrimination against minorities, women, and LGBTQ+ communities is intensifying, and multilateral cooperation is weakening.

He nevertheless pointed to encouraging progress, including treaty ratifications, the global decline of the death penalty, and grassroots human rights initiatives, urging stronger international solidarity.

China marked the 60th anniversary of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR), celebrating what it claims to be decades of modernisation and prosperity. According to CTA, Tibetans continue to endure profound restrictions on religion, culture, and freedom of expression.

Reports highlight the detention of individuals such as singer Asang for honouring the Dalai Lama, the attempted suicide of Gompo Kyi over her brother's long imprisonment, and the death of revered monk Gonjo Tulku Palden Wangyal in custody--all stark reminders of the repression Tibetans face.

CTA has repeatedly raised concerns over China's education policies, which place Tibetan children in state-run boarding schools where Mandarin dominates and Tibetan culture is mitigated. Observers warn that these practices accelerate cultural assimilation and risk eroding Tibet's unique heritage.

In line with these findings, the UN Tibet Bureau and CTA report systematic violations, including surveillance of monasteries, arbitrary detentions, and the criminalisation of peaceful expression--measures that contravene international human rights obligations.

The High Commissioner called for urgent global action, echoing the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in warning that humanity stands at a crossroads, where inaction could erode the very principles of peace, dignity, and justice, as reported by CTA. (ANI)

