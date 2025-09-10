National Hispanic Heritage Month is an important annual observance in the United States that is focused on recognising and celebrating the contributions of the Hispanic culture to the United States of America’s achievements, culture and history. National Hispanic Heritage Month 2025 will be marked from September 15 to October 15 and holds immense importance, especially in the current times. As we prepare to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month and more. September 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

When is National Hispanic Heritage Month 2025?

National Hispanic Heritage Month 2025 will be celebrated from September 15 to October 15. This month-long observance is usually filled with various dedicated events, activations and campaigns that capture the long-standing history of the contributions of the people of the Hispanic community over the last few centuries.

National Hispanic Heritage Month 2025 Theme

The National Hispanic Heritage Month 2025 theme is “History, Heritage, Hope," according to the University Park Hispanic Heritage Month organising committee.

Significance of National Hispanic Heritage Month

The observance first began as National Hispanic Heritage Week, established by legislation sponsored by Rep. George Brown Jr. of Los Angeles and signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968, taking place in the week that included both September 15 and September 16. September 15 was chosen as the starting point for the commemoration because it is the anniversary of the Cry of Dolores (early morning, 16 September 1810), which marked the start of the Mexican War of Independence.

We hope that the observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month helps you to learn more about the rich culture and history of the community and helps champion their stories. It is more important than ever to be stoic advocates for the people of this community, and we hope that National Hispanic Heritage Month helps you to promote that.

