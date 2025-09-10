iPhone 17 Pro in Saffron Colour To Mark 100 Years of RSS? Fact Check Busts Viral Fake Post Attributed to Apple CEO Tim Cook

Mumbai, September 10: According to a social media post, Apple’s CEO announced that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max were launched in a 'Saffron' shade on September 9, 2025, as a contribution to the 100-year completion of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in India. This viral post gained a lot of users' attention and made them believe that it was true. So, is it?

The post contained an image of Apple CEO Tim Cook showing September 10 and 1:42 AM timing along with text praising RSS for its qualities, including "a tribute to tradition, unity and resilience." As per the post, Tim Cook also praised India for inspiring everyone with its culture, innovation and spirit. Does Apple iPhone 17 Pro Come With Rotating Rear Camera? Know the Truth Behind Viral AI-Generated Video

According to a post shared by Wokeflix (@Wokeflix_) on social media platform X, Tim Cook said, "On the historic occasion of 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in India, we are proud to introduce a very special ‘Saffron’ finish — a tribute to tradition, unity, and resilience." The Apple CEO further (as per the image) posted, "India continues to inspire us with its culture, innovation, and spirit." Netizens immediately took notice of this and began sending laughing emojis, funny replies and GIFs. However, some people questioned whether it was real.

Apple CEO Tim Cook did not share any such posts on Elon Musk's X platform, claiming the 'Saffron' colour was launched in India on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh completing 100 years. The official X post by Tim Cook is not available on his social media handle. Besides, Apple did not say anything about the 'saffron' colour. Instead, on the official website, Apple termed the shade as "Cosmic Orange." Did Nobel Committee Official Call PM Narendra Modi the ‘Biggest Contender’ for Nobel Peace Prize? Here’s the Truth As Fake News Resurfaces.

Saffron and orange are slightly different colours despite their similar appearances. Saffron is a lighter, warm yellow-orange shade, while orange is brighter and more vivid. Many users debunked the claims by commenting on the X post. The majority of users laughed, while others criticised the account for spreading false information. However, the notable part is that the Wokeflix account on X has a bio that reads: "Don’t take me seriously. Everything I post is mostly true," hinting at it deliberately posting fake or fabricated news or posts.

Claim : Apple CEO Tim Cook announced iPhone 17 Pro in 'Saffron' colour to celebrate 100 years of RSS in India. Conclusion : Apple CEO did not make a post on iPhone 17 Pro Saffron colour variant to celebrate 100 years of RSS in India. Full of Trash Clean

