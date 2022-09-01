By Amit Kumar

Bali [Indonesia], September 1 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a troika co-chair delivered the opening remarks at the G-20 Education Ministers' Meeting and put forward interventions on the theme 'Recovery, Re-imagine and Rebuild Stronger.'

Also Read | Ravil Maganov, Russian Oil Giant Lukoil Chairman, Dies After Falling From Hospital Window in Moscow.

He spoke about the importance of sharing mutual experiences and working together to create a new world in which education remains the nodal point for addressing common challenges, according to an Education Ministry press statement.

He added that the National Education Policy 2020, based on the foundational principles of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability is India's guiding light for promoting lifelong learning opportunities and achieving the shared vision of G20.

Also Read | US Shocker: Two Killed, Woman Raped in Clermont; Accused Held for Double Murder and Sexual Assault.

Pradhan highlighted India's rapid strides towards building a more resilient and inclusive education and skilling ecosystem and realising the creative potential of each learner through the implementation of NEP 2020.

He said India is giving special emphasis on formalizing early childhood care & education, supporting differently-abled children, boosting digital and multi-modal learning, flexible entry-exit pathways, integrating education with skills, which are keys to improve learning outcomes.

He further said India has operationalised virtual schools and is in the process of setting up Digital university & 260+ TV channels dedicated to education in multiple Indian languages. This will help expand the realm of education and also for achieving the goal of making education equitable and accessible.

Pradhan said that the NEP 2020 has paved the way for the internationalisation of education in India and India is welcoming foreign universities to set campuses in GIFT City in Ahmedabad. "We are also in the process to bring policy measures for allowing foreign universities to set up their campus across India."

Pradhan underlined India's commitment to work together with G20 member states to establish an education system where learning outcomes match 21st-century skills. For education to be the driver of global growth all efforts should be made to harness the full potential of our G20 EdWG, he further added.

He added that the G20 Education Group has set an agenda that addresses the challenges and unprecedented changes that have taken place in global institutional framework. India remains committed to work with the G20 to strengthen education systems for rebuilding and recovering stronger together, he further added.

On the sidelines of the G20 Education Ministers' Meeting, Pradhan held a series of bilateral meetings with minsters from several countries including Singapore, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Discussions in the bilateral meetings centered around deepening engagements in education and skill development. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)