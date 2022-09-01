Moscow, September 1: The chairman of Russia's Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, reports say. Maganov, 67, was being treated at the city's Central Clinical Hospital and died from his injuries, the BBC quoted sources as saying to Russian media.

He is the latest of a number of high-profile business executives to die in mysterious circumstances. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Lukoil had called for the war to end.

Early in March, the Lukoil board called for the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible, expressing its sympathy to victims of "this tragedy". Maganov took over as chairman of Lukoil's board two years ago.

He began working for the private oil company in 1993, the BBC reported. In May, a former senior manager at Lukoil, Alexander Subbotin, reportedly died also under unusual circumstances.

