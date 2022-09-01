Clermont, September 1: A 41-year-old man was arrested for a horrifying double murder and sexual assault of a woman in Clermont, reported Wesh citing the sheriff's office. The incident took place on Wednesday morning, the report added. The accused has been identified as Justin Lamar Jones.

As per the reports, the office of the Lake County Sheriff received a call regarding a dead body found at the Thousand Trails Resort. When the cops went there for investigation, they discovered another body in the trailer at the park. However, the detectives could not confirm the identities of the two dead bodies. Penis Stabbing Killer, Mother of Four Gets Arrested for Chopping Off Boyfriend’s Private Part and Murdering His Friend, Appears in Australia Court For Double.

A woman, an eye witness, said she saw Jones murder his stepson in a trailer at the RV park earlier in the day. The woman further told the detectives that the accused had tied her up and assaulted her sexually throughout the day until she escaped and took shelter at a neighbour's house at 2 pm.

The accused was arrested after a chase in the parking lot of the Publix at Highway 27 and Hartwood Marsh Road in Clermont. The accused has been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and double homicide charges, and is scheduled to face a judge Thursday morning, the report added. The identities of the two deceased are yet to be confirmed.

