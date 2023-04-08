Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Norman (US), Apr 8 (AP) Police on Friday night were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma and people on campus were told to shelter in place.

Campus police received the report around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area.

Also Read | Pakistan Under Debt: Country Needs To Repay USD 77.5 Billion External Debt to China, Saudi Arabia by 2026, Says Report.

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

Also Read | Baisakhi 2023: Pakistan Issues 2,856 Visas to Sikh Pilgrims From India for Vaisakhi.

However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating "possible shots fired."

No other information was immediately available. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)