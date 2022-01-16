Washington [US], January 16 (ANI): At least six persons were injured on Friday night (local time) in a shooting incident outside a concert hall in Eugene, Oregon.

As per the police, they have been taken to a hospital. The shooting occurred during a Lil Bean and Zay Bang show, reported CNN.

"Reports came in at 9:29 pm of multiple shots fired at WOW Hall, 219 W. 8th Avenue. EPD and multiple law enforcement agencies responded, along with Eugene Springfield Fire," police tweeted.

Police Chief Chris Skinner told reporters early Saturday morning that one victim is in critical condition after "certainly one of the highest-profile shootings we've had in the city of Eugene," reported CNN.

That person was undergoing surgery, he said. He did not know the status of the others who were shot.

Skinner asked any witnesses with video or audio of the incident to help police, reported CNN.

"We just need people to feel comfortable and bring that forward so we can better understand what happened and better identify our suspect," he said. "All we know at this point is we have a male in a hoodie that was seen running westbound ... right after the shooting."

WOW Hall Interim Executive Director Deb Maher and Board Chair Jaci Guerena posted a statement on the venue's website and called the shooting "unprecedented," reported CNN.

"There is not much information currently available however we heard gunshots in the back parking lot. The motives are not yet known. We do know that some people were injured, but we do not know the extent of the injuries, and we do not want to speculate," the statement said. (ANI)

