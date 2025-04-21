Dubai, Apr 21 (AP) US airstrikes targeting Yemen's capital killed 12 people and wounded 30 others, the Houthi rebels said early Monday.

The deaths mark the latest in America's intensified campaign of strikes targeting the rebels. The US military's Central Command did not immediately acknowledge the strikes.

The Houthis described the strike as hitting the Farwa neighbourhood market in Sanaa's Shuub district. That area has been targeted before by the Americans.

Strikes overnight into Monday also hit other areas of the country.

The strikes come after US airstrikes hit the Ras Isa fuel port in Yemen last week, killing at least 74 people and wounding 171 others. (AP)

