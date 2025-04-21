Rome [Italy], April 21 (ANI): United States Vice President JD Vance and his family concluded their three-day visit to Italy, where he held bilateral meetings and attended religious services during the Easter weekend.

Vance arrived in Italy on Friday and held expanded bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. On Saturday, he met with Church officials, including Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

The Vice President concluded his visit on Easter Sunday after a meeting with Pope Francis.

Accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, Vance attended a Good Friday service at St. Peter's Basilica, and celebrated Easter Sunday with a private mass at The Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside The Walls.

US VP Vance has now departed from Rome Ciampino Airport for his first official visit to India, scheduled from April 21 to April 24.

According to the White House Press Pool, Vance, who was visiting Italy with his family, boarded Air Force Two (AF2) on Sunday evening. The aircraft is expected to land at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi at approximately 9.30 am IST on Monday.

He will be formally received at 10.00 am. A formal meeting between Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for 6.30 pm on Monday at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

In a brief yet endearing moment before boarding AF2, Vance was seen gently lifting his sleeping daughter, Mirabel, from their car, while his sons, Ewan and Vivek, waved toy swords as they boarded with Second Lady Usha Vance.

Following his meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, Vice President Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday. On April 23, he is scheduled to visit Agra. His visit to India will conclude on Thursday, April 24, with his departure from the country at 6.40 a.m.

Ahead of his arrival in India, hoardings welcoming JD Vance have been put up near Palam Airport and in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, had stated that India has a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership with the US, and when such a high-level visit takes place, all issues of importance are discussed.

"This is an Official Visit. He will be meeting the Prime Minister. And with the United States of America, we have a Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership. So, when you have that level of partnership with any country, obviously you will discuss all relevant issues," Jaiswal said during a media briefing last Thursday.

He added that India was confident that the visit would provide a further boost to India-US bilateral ties. (ANI)

