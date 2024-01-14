Washington, DC [US], January 14 (ANI): The US congratulated Taiwanese President-elect Lai Ching-te on his victory in Saturday's elections, vowing to cooperate and work closely with the island nation.

In his congratulatory message to the newly elected leader, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his country is committed to maintaining cross-strait peace and stability as well as a peaceful resolution of differences with a belligerent neighbour in the form of China.

"The United States congratulates Dr. Lai Ching-te on his victory in Taiwan's presidential election. We also congratulate the Taiwan people for once again demonstrating the strength of their robust democratic system and electoral process," Blinken said in his congratulatory message to Taipei.

"The United States is committed to maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability, and the peaceful resolution of differences, free from coercion and pressure. The partnership between the American people and the people of Taiwan, rooted in democratic values, continues to broaden and deepen across economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties," the official statement quoted Secretary of State Blinken as saying further.

He also reiterated the US's commitment to working closely with newly elected Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te and strengthening relations between the two countries.

"We look forward to working with Dr. Lai and Taiwan's leaders of all parties to advance our shared interests and values, and to further our longstanding unofficial relationship, consistent with the U.S. one China policy as guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances. We are confident that Taiwan will continue to serve as an example for all who strive for freedom, democracy, and prosperity," Blinken said.

Earlier, on Saturday, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te won the much-anticipated Taiwanese presidential polls and is set to be the next President amid concerns of escalating tensions with China, Taiwan News reported.

This marks the historic third-straight victory for the DPP after Tsai Ing-wena completed her two terms as Taiwan President since 2016.

According to the Central Election Commission report, Lai received over 5 million votes and more than 40 per cent of the vote share after counting was done from over 90 per cent of polling stations as of 7:45 pm (local time).

Previously undecided voters split three ways among the candidates, giving Lai a seven-point lead over Kuomintang candidate Hou Yu-ih, who received 33 per cent of the total votes. In third place, the Taiwan People's Party candidate Ko Wen-je took 26 per cent of the national vote, performing marginally better than expected, according to Taiwan News.

Lai, who previously served as Tainan's mayor has pledged to continue bolstering national defense, the economy, and cooperation with democratic allies. He also said he would maintain deterrence and uphold the cross-strait status quo, during an election speech.

Lai said he would form a new government staffed by individuals based on their 'capabilities' rather than 'party affiliation', adding that this way, "it could effectively respond to challenges, be open and inclusive, and unite Taiwanese to face both domestic and international challenges".

He also vowed to continue initiatives focusing on value-based diplomacy, cross-strait stability, defense self-sufficiency, economic upgrading, energy transition, youth investment, housing justice, and educational equality. (ANI)

