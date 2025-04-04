Southgate (US), Apr 4 (AP) An explosion destroyed a house before dawn Thursday in suburban Detroit, killing a woman who was trapped in the rubble and severely injuring a man who was blown to the front yard.

“Both had extensive burns and internal injuries,” Southgate police Det. Sgt. Nathan Mosczynski said. “The woman also had an extensive leg injury.”

Also Read | Florida Couple Caught Having Sex on Historic Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery Grave, Drugs Found in Car.

The explosion woke up the neighbourhood before 6 am. A couch crashed into a window across the street, and debris landed blocks away, some of it hanging from trees.

“I thought it was thunder at first,” Arturo Ramirez, who lives nearby, told The Detroit News. “Then I saw a crack form on my ceiling.”

Also Read | Pakistan Road Accident: Teenage Girl Killed by Speeding Ambulance in Karachi.

A 38-year-old woman was pulled from rubble inside the home and later died from her injuries, police said.

“Right now it's being treated as a gas-related incident. But the root cause is still under investigation," Mosczynski said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)