Karachi (Islamabad), April 3 (ANI): A teenage girl lost her life after being hit by a speeding ambulance on New MA Jinnah Road in Karachi, as road accidents continue to claim lives in the city, according to an ARY News report.

As per police officials, the girl suffered fatal injuries after being struck by the ambulance. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The ambulance driver, identified as Muhammad Ali, has been taken into custody, ARY News reported.

Following the accident, enraged onlookers smashed the ambulance's windows in protest.

A police team, including crime scene investigators, arrived at the hospital to investigate the incident. Authorities are gathering further details and have revealed that the victim was a domestic worker, ARY News added in its report.

Karachi has witnessed a troubling rise in road accidents, with 107 fatalities recorded in just the first 45 days of 2025, ARY News reported. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children, and four girls.

According to the news report, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1,493 people were injured in road accidents. The injured included 1,290 men, 193 women, 42 children, and 18 girls.

The traffic police revealed that most of the accidents involved heavy vehicles such as dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers. Between January and the first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents were linked to heavy traffic, ARY News stated.

In response to the alarming number of road accidents, the traffic police have taken strict action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates have been revoked, the ARY News added.

The rising number of fatalities and injuries has sparked concerns among residents and authorities, with calls for stricter road safety measures growing louder. (ANI)

