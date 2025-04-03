Florida, April 3: A Florida couple was caught having sex on a grave in the historic Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery, with meth left in their nearby car, police said. Joseph Luke Brown, 38, and Stephanie Kay Wegman, 46, of Webster, were found getting intimate on “unknown grave #43” in the Bushnell cemetery on March 26. Their Nissan, owned by Wegman and her husband, was parked near the cemetery entrance with the windows down.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer spotted the abandoned car and, upon searching the area, discovered the pair engaged in the act at the back of the graveyard. The cemetery, which dates back to 1850 and had its last burial in 1924, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2021. Sex on Plane: Couple Caught on Camera Having Sex in SWISS Airline's Bangkok-Zurich Flight, Crew Faces Probe as X-Rated Video Goes Viral.

After breaking up the illicit encounter, police searched the car and allegedly found methamphetamine, Xanax, and Oxycodone inside. Wegman was arrested on drug charges and booked into county jail. Brown, however, was taken to a hospital due to a preexisting leg injury. Authorities stated that a warrant would be issued for his arrest, though his exact charges remain unclear. UK: Number of Prison Officers Caught Having Sex With Inmates Reaches Record High.

The bizarre incident highlights both the couple’s reckless behavior and their involvement in drug-related crimes. With Wild Cow Prairie Cemetery holding historic significance, their actions have sparked outrage over the desecration of a burial site.

Authorities continue their investigation as the case gains attention for its unusual mix of public indecency and drug possession.

