Washington, Jul 8 (AP) America's employers shrugged off high inflation and weakening growth to add 372,000 jobs in June, a surprisingly strong gain that will likely spur the Federal Reserve to keep sharply raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow price increases.

The past year's streak of robust hiring has been good for job seekers and has led to higher pay for many employees. But it has also helped fuel the highest inflation in four decades and heightened pressure on the Fed to further slow borrowing and spending.

The unemployment rate in June remained at 3.6% for a fourth straight month, the Labour Department said Friday, matching a near-50-year low that was reached before the pandemic struck in early 2020.

Many employers are still struggling to fill jobs, especially in the economy's vast service sector, with Americans now travelling, eating out and attending public events with much greater frequency. The Fed may see the June job gain as evidence that the rapid pace of hiring is feeding inflation as companies raise pay to attract workers and then increase prices to cover their higher labour costs.

The Fed has already embarked on its fastest series of rate hikes since the 1980s, and further large increases would making borrowing much costlier for consumers and businesses and increase the risk of a recession. (AP)

