Eid al-Adha 2022 will begin on July 9, Saturday. The second and biggest of the two main festivals of Islam will end on the evening of July 10, Sunday. On this day, people indulge in celebrations across the world by going to mosques, exchanging wishes and greetings, preparing traditional dishes, hosting dinners and getting along with friends and family to enjoy Bakrid. Special fireworks are also organised in the UAE to mark the big festival with joy and light. People get to witness the spectacular illuminations that light up the sky on this festive day. Here are the most popular Eid al-Adha 2022 Fireworks that will take place in the United Arab Emirates.

Men, women and children dress in new clothes and visit Eidgah or mosque to perform prayers. Domestic animals are sacrificed as a symbol of Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his only son to Allah. However, God intervened and provided him with a lamb. The 'Feast of Sacrifice' is observed to mark that intervention. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is celebrated will full zeal and fervour by the Muslim population all across the world. As the holy festival inches closer, UAE will be conducting some splendid illuminations in its marquee cities. In that case, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will have celebratory light-offs for Bakrid 2022. Take a look! Hari Raya Haji 2022 Greetings & Eid al-Adha Mubarak Images: Share WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS and DP To Mark the Conclusion of the Pious Haj Pilgrimage

Where To Watch Fireworks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

Fireworks will be in full glory at Dubai Festival City Mall and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Festival Bay in Dubai will begin their firework display on July 10 at 9:30 pm (IST)

Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai

A feast for the eyes of the Dubai population that can witness the dazzling fireworks display in the Dubai Festival City Mall on July 10, Sunday. A host of traditional events will precede the fireworks, including cultural and local dances and an exceptional performance by Italy's Got Talent 2016 winner, Moses Concas, among other festive occasions. Bakrid 2022 Date in India: How Is Eid al-Adha Different From Eid ul-Fitr? Know About the Traditions & Significance of These Muslim Festivals

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain, Dubai

A large number of tourists and the citizens of Dubai can get to witness the spectacle this Eid al-Adha. One of the very iconic fireworks displays will light up the sky near the Dubai Fountain area. The towering Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai will be illuminated on Eid with the Dubai Fountain display as part of the show. The location will also have orchestrated performances with synchronised music, water, dance and light.

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Yas Island of the capital city will showcase a series of bright fireworks displays on Eid al-Adha. The show will go on for three days at the Yad Bay Waterfront, which will begin on July 8, Friday. The Yas Gaming Festival will feature once again this year and will go on for eleven days.

If you are in Abu Dhabi, take that opportunity to watch the fireworks in Abu Dhabi's Corniche, Al Maryah Island, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra. As the skylines in the UAE will dazzle in bright colours on that day, make your Eid al-Adha 2022 filled with these fantastical celebrations. Have a thrilled and joyous Eid this year!

