Washington [US], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The US House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution (CR) on Thursday that will fund the government through February 18 and avoid a government shutdown if their Senate counterparts pass the CR as well by Friday at midnight.

The House passed the continuing resolution, known as the Further Extending Government Funding Act, in a vote of 221 to 212, with 1 Republican and all Democrats voting in favour.

Also Read | UN Headquarters in New York City on Lockdown After Armed Man Seen Pacing Outside Gate.

House Republicans asked Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell in a letter on Wednesday to use all tools at his disposal to block the CR in his chamber unless it removes funding for the enforcement of vaccine mandates. McConnell said on Tuesday following a meeting with Democratic counterpart Chuck Schumer that the government will not default or shut down. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)