Washington D C [US], July 3 (ANI): India and the United States of America have agreed to sign a new 10-year US-India Defence Framework by this year, US Senior Defence Spokesperson Colonel Chris Devine said.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth in his phone conversation on Tuesday with Union Minister Rajnath Singh have agreed to sign the next 10-year US-India Defence Framework when they meet this year, a Pentagon statement said.

Hegseth in his talks with Singh emphasized the priority the United States places on India as its key defence partner in South Asia.

Both leaders reviewed the considerable progress both countries have made toward achieving the defence goals set out in February 2025.

"On July 1, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth spoke with India's Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh. Secretary Hegseth emphasized the priority the United States places on India as its key defence partner in South Asia. Secretary Hegseth and Minister Singh reviewed the considerable progress both countries have made toward achieving the defence goals set out in the February 2025 joint statement by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The two discussed pending major US defence sales to India and the imperative of close defence industrial cooperation between the two countries," the statement said.

Following the telephonic conversation, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement said that both leaders discussed a wide range of issues, ranging from long-term cooperation in the defence sector, including training and military exchanges, to expanding industry collaboration. They agreed to further build upon the momentum of this critical and mutually beneficial partnership across all its pillars such as interoperability, integration of defence industrial supply chains, logistics sharing, increased joint military exercises and cooperation with other like-minded partners.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "Glad to speak with the US Secretary of Defense Mr. Pete Hegseth today. Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US defence partnership and strengthen cooperation in capacity building. Conveyed my deep appreciation for the unwavering support extended by the US to India in its fight against terrorism. Looking forward to meet him at an early date." (ANI)

