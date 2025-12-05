Washington DC [US], December 5 (ANI): The US National Security Strategy on Friday falsely claimed that US President Donald Trump negotiated peace between India and Pakistan, among other countries.

The 33-page National Security Strategy document, signed by Donald Trump, repeated the claim that the US president brokered peace between India and Pakistan, a claim India disputes. Trump has repeatedly claimed to have mediated peace between India and Pakistan, despite India's denial of third-party involvement.

The report dubbed Trump as 'President of Peace' for negotiating conflicts and achieving unprecedented peace in eight conflicts worldwide, including the peace deal between Pakistan and India. The US President has claimed credit for bringing India and Pakistan back from "nuclear conflict" by mediating the May 10 ceasefire agreement.

"He negotiated peace between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the DRC and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ended the war in Gaza with all living hostages returned to their families," the report read.

The document highlights India's role in Indo-Pacific security and mentions the Quad, marking a shift from US isolationism. The strategy emphasises improving commercial relations with India to encourage New Delhi's contribution to Indo-Pacific security through quadrilateral cooperation with Australia, Japan, and the US.

"We must continue to improve commercial (and other) relations with India to encourage New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security, including through continued quadrilateral cooperation with Australia, Japan, and the United States ("the Quad"). Moreover, we will also work to align the actions of our allies and partners with our joint interest in preventing domination by any single competitor nation," the report said.

The approach focuses on managed cooperation, strategic alignment, and long-term US investment to promote growth and security. Key areas of collaboration include AI, quantum computing, and autonomous systems.

"The United States must at the same time invest in research to preserve and advance our advantage in cutting-edge military and dual-use technology, with emphasis on the domains where US advantages are strongest. These include undersea, space, and nuclear, as well as others that will decide the future of military power, such as AI, quantum computing, and autonomous systems, plus the energy necessary to fuel these domains," as per the report.

The strategy also highlights the importance of aligning allies' actions with joint interests, investing in research to preserve US advantages in cutting-edge technology, and enlisting European and Asian allies, including India, to cement joint positions.

"America should similarly enlist our European and Asian allies and partners, including India, to cement and improve our joint positions in the Western Hemisphere and, with regard to critical minerals, in Africa. We should form coalitions that use our comparative advantages in finance and technology to build export markets with cooperating countries. America's economic partners should no longer expect to earn income from the United States through overcapacity and structural imbalances but instead pursue growth through managed cooperation tied to strategic alignment and by receiving long-term US investment," the report said. (ANI)

