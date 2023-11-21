Honolulu, Nov 21: A US Navy plane overshot a runway and went into a bay in Hawaii, the military said Monday.
The P8-A aircraft overshot the runway at a Marine base on Kaneohe Bay, said US Marine Corps spokesperson Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez. He did not have further information, including any details on injuries. US Plane Crash: Five American Soldiers Killed After Military Aircraft Crashes in Mediterranean Sea During Training.
The P-8A is often used to hunt for submarines and used in reconnaissance and intelligence gathering. It is manufactured by Boeing and shares many parts with the 737 commercial jet. US: Plane Forced to Return to New York’s JFK Airport After Horse on Board Gets Loose.
The base is about 16 kilometers from Honolulu on Oahu.
