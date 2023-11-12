In an unfortunate incident in the United States, five American soldiers were killed today, November 12, in a military aircraft crash in the Mediterranean Sea. According to the Insider Paper, the US military aircraft reportedly crashed in the eastern Mediterranean during a training exercise. At least five service members of the United States military were allegedly killed in the crash. US Chopper Accident: Military Helicopter Carrying 20 United States Marines Crashes off Darwin Coast During Drills in Australia.

US Military Aircraft Crashes in Mediterranean Sea

BREAKING: A U.S. military aircraft crashed in the eastern Mediterranean while conducting training, Five service members killed. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 12, 2023

