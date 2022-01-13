Washington [US], January 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Diplomats working at the US diplomatic missions in Geneva and Paris may have been affected by so-called Hava Syndrome, and at least one was evacuated for treatment, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people in the know.

The incidents reportedly happened in summer of 2021. In Geneva, three American officials reported symptoms similar to Havana Syndrome. At least one diplomat was evacuated to the US for treatment.

Senior embassy officials in Paris also informed diplomats by email of one more suspected case and called on the mission's staff to report unusual symptoms.

US diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness.

In October 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law a measure that provides compensation to US diplomatic personnel whose health has been affected by Havana Syndrome. He added that federal employees who are struggling with brain injuries and have curtailed their careers will also get first-class medical care while the US government is investigating the cause of the alleged attacks. (ANI/Sputnik)

