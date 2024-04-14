Washington, DC [US], April 14 (ANI): In its support for Israel, US President Joe Biden condemned Iran's attack on Israeli soil, adding that he will convene G7 leaders on Monday to coordinate a united diplomatic response.

Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq launched more than 200 projectiles at Israel on Saturday night, including dozens of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

Also Read | Iran Attacks Israel: US President Joe Biden Condemns Iran’s Attack on Israel; to Convene Convene G-7 Leaders’ Meeting on Response.

"Earlier today, Iran--and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq--launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms," Biden said, according to the White House statement.

The US had already moved his aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to Israel over the past week, that helped Israel take down almost all the incoming drones and missiles.

Also Read | Iran-Israel War: US Shoots Down Iran-Launched Attack Drones as Joe Biden Team Pledges ‘Support’ for Israel Against Tehran.

"At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week. Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles," he added.

US President Biden also held talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed the US's "ironclad" commitment to Israel's security.

"I've just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks - sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel," he said.

"Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran's brazen attack. My team will engage with their counterparts across the region," he highlighted.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries include the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Moreover, Biden reaffirmed that the US will be in close touch with Israeli leaders.

"And we will stay in close touch with Israel's leaders. And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)