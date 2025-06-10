World News | US Reports Another Arrest of Chinese Scientist with No Permit to Send Biological Material

A Chinese scientist was arrested while arriving in the US at the Detroit airport, the second case in days involving the alleged smuggling of biological material, authorities said on Monday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 10, 2025 02:04 AM IST
World News | US Reports Another Arrest of Chinese Scientist with No Permit to Send Biological Material
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Detroit (Michigan), Jun 9 (AP) A Chinese scientist was arrested while arriving in the US at the Detroit airport, the second case in days involving the alleged smuggling of biological material, authorities said on Monday.

The scientist is accused of shipping biological material months ago to staff at a laboratory at the University of Michigan. The FBI, in a court filing, described it as material related to certain worms and requires a government permit.

    Detroit (Michigan), Jun 9 (AP) A Chinese scientist was arrested while arriving in the US at the Detroit airport, the second case in days involving the alleged smuggling of biological material, authorities said on Monday.

    The scientist is accused of shipping biological material months ago to staff at a laboratory at the University of Michigan. The FBI, in a court filing, described it as material related to certain worms and requires a government permit.

    Also Read | WAN HAI 503 Fire Incident: Singapore-Flagged Container Ship Catches Blaze; Indian Navy Rescues 18, 4 Remain Missing (See Pics and Video).

    "The guidelines for importing biological materials into the US for research purposes are stringent but clear, and actions like this undermine the legitimate work of other visiting scholars," said John Nowak, who leads field operations at US Customs and Border Protection.

    The scientist was interviewed and arrested on Sunday after arriving on a flight from China, where she is pursuing an advanced degree at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan. She planned to spend a year completing a project at the University of Michigan.

    Also Read | Los Angeles Immigration Protest: Agitators Clash With National Guard Troops During Demonstrations Against Immigration Raids in US City.

    Her shipments, including an envelope stuffed inside a book, were intercepted last year and earlier this year and opened by authorities, the FBI said.

    The court filing does not indicate whether the FBI believes the biological material was dangerous, though US Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr said smuggling "threatens our security."

    The government last week charged two Chinese scientists who are accused of conspiring to smuggle a toxic fungus into the US. One was turned around at the Detroit airport and sent back to China last year, while the other, a researcher at the University of Michigan, was arrested. She remains in custody. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

