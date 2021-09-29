Washington, Sep 29 (PTI) A top Republican senator on Tuesday welcomed India's decision to resume the export of COVID-19 vaccines.

Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also urged India to increase the production of such vaccines so that it can meet its international obligations.

“I welcome the announcement by #India that it will restart exporting COVID19 vaccines,” Risch said in a tweet.

“I encourage India to ramp up to fulfil #COVAX and commercial orders, which is crucial for the entire Indo Pacific and the world,” he added.

