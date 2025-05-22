Tel Aviv [Israel], May 22 (ANI) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday announced heightened security at Israeli embassies worldwide following the fatal shooting of two embassy staffers outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC.

"We are witness to the terrible cost of the antisemitism and wild incitement against the State of Israel. Blood libels against Israel have a cost in blood and must be fought to the utmost," the Prime Minister of Israel said on X.

In a statement, Netanyahu said, "My heart grieves for the families of the young beloveds, whose lives were cut short in a moment by an abhorrent antisemitic murderer. I have directed that security be increased at Israeli missions around the world and for the state's representatives."

He said he has been brief by the Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and US Attorney General Pam Bondi who "detailed everything that is known at this time about the identity of the murderer and the two embassy employees."

"Prosecutor Bondi expressed deep, heartfelt sorrow. She informed me that President Donald Trump was closely following the incident, and that US authorities would do everything they could to bring the killer to justice. She also asked to convey her condolences to the families of the young couple who were about to get engaged, " Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, the Israel Embassy in Delhi in a statement on X said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic and brutal murder of our colleagues, Yaron Lischinsky and his fiance Sarah Milgram, this morning in Washington DC. Israel stands united against terror. Terror will not deter us from continuing to represent our country with pride."

CNN reported that the suspect named after Wednesday night's deadly shooting is being interviewed by the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police along with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces, according to Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino.

Bongino said the shooting happened close to the FBI's Washington Field Office, and that FBI police officers responded immediately and rendered aid after the attack.

The suspected shooter, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was apprehended at the scene. Witnesses report he shouted "Free Palestine" during his arrest.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog denounced the shooting as a "despicable antisemitic terror attack," adding, "America and Israel will always stand united in defending our peoples and common values. We won't let terror and hate break us."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called the attack "terrible news," and insisted "Israel won't give in to terror." according to The Press Service of Israel (TPS-IL).

US President Donald Trump has condemned the "horrible DC killings, based obviously on antisemitism"

In a post on the Truth Social social media platform, Trump said, "Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA."

Israeli state media TPS reported that two Israeli embassy staff members were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC on Wednesday night in what Israeli and US officials are calling a targeted act of antisemitic violence.

According to Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy, the two staffers were a young couple about to become engaged. They were "shot at close range" while leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a post on X said, "We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share," adding, "We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."

Washington, DC, Police Chief Pamela Smith in a press conference late Wednesday said, "Despite all life-saving efforts, both victims succumbed to their injuries," Smith said. "The attack occurred as the victims were exiting the museum. A suspect had been seen pacing outside shortly beforehand."

Smith identified the shooter as 30-year-old Elias Rodriquez of Chicago, Illinois. "The suspect opened fire on a group of four, killing a man and a woman. While in custody, he chanted, 'Free, free Palestine.'" After the shooting, the gunman entered the museum and was detained by event security, Smith said. Once handcuffed, he told security where he had discarded the weapon, which was recovered by authorities.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter was cited by The Press Service of Israel as saying that the male victim had recently purchased an engagement ring and was planning to propose next week in Jerusalem. "The couple that was gunned down tonight in the name of 'Free Palestine' was a couple about to be engaged," Leiter said.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon also denounced the attack as "a depraved act of antisemitic terrorism." "Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line," Danon said. "We are confident US authorities will act decisively."

The fatal shooting near the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday occurred on the same night as the American Jewish Committee was holding an event for young professionals, CNN reported.

The man accused of killing the young couple "pretended to be a witness" and waited for police to arrive for over 10 minutes before claiming he "did it for Gaza," eyewitness Sara Marinuzzi told CNN. (ANI)

