Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (local time) expressed condolences for the Italian envoy killed in a terror attack on a United Nations convoy in Congo.

Taking to Twitter, Blinken said, "I expressed my deepest condolences to Italian Foreign Minister @luigidimaiofor the tragic loss of Ambassador Luca Attanasio and others, who worked to advance democracy, human rights, peace, and opportunity in the DRC."

According to the US Department of State, Blinken also spoke with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to express his deepest condolences for the tragic death of the Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and two others in an attack on a World Food Program convoy, said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister Di Maio also discussed a number of shared priorities, including support for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and for the new unified interim executive authority in Libya, which is charged with guiding Libya toward national elections on December 24, 2021, said Ned Price.

Luca Attanasio, Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was killed in a terrorist attack on a United Nations convoy.

The attack took place in the eastern DRC city of Goma in the North Kivu Province, located next to the border with Rwanda and Uganda, Sputnik reported. (ANI)

