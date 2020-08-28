Washington, Aug 28 (PTI) Utah Governor Gary R Herbart held a meeting with the Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Thursday during which they discussed the growing ties between his state and India.

India-Utah relationship is multi-faceted and vibrant, incorporating strong cultural and commercial ties.

"Wide-ranging discussion with Governor Gary Herbert of Utah on deepening our trade and economic partnership and synergies in pharma & tech sectors. Governor appreciated important contributions of Indian diaspora and businesses in Utah,” Sandhu said in a tweet after the meeting he had with Herbert at India House.

Sandhu and Herbert discussed the synergies in trade and investment and the potential of growing the relationship between India and Utah. Indian companies such as Tata Chemicals and Associated Capsule Group and Sami Labs have significant operations in Utah creating jobs and fueling innovation, the Indian Embassy said in a release.

"The emergence of IT, healthcare and tech services sector in the region have strengthened people-to-people linkages between Utah and India, and there is a growing Indian community in the Salt Lake region,” it said.

During the meeting, Sandhu also acknowledged the importance of the framework agreement signed between Rajasthan's Energy Department and Utah Governor's Office of Energy Development to bolster energy policy, best practices sharing and support the development of the energy sector in both states, the Indian Embassy said.

